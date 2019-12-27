Indiana Mother Sentenced After Injecting Fecal Matter Into Son’s IV

An Indiana woman who admittedly injected fecal matter into her son’s IV has received a sentence.

The 44-year-old woman, Tiffany Alberts, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Alberts is charged with one count of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery.

Alberts had been charged with attempted murder, but she was found not guilty of that charge during a bench trial in September.

The investigation began in 2016 when her then 15-year-old son developed blood infections while receiving treatment for leukemia at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Hospital staff placed surveillance cameras in the teen’s room. It was then that they discovered Alberts was using a syringe to inject an unknown substance into her son’s IV bag.

Alberts later admitted to injecting feces into his IV bag.

She claims she did it to get her son moved to another unit at Riley that had better treatment.

Doctors say the boy could have died from septic shock.

