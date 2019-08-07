Indiana Mother on Life Support, Unborn Twin Dead Following Shooting

An Indiana woman is on life support after being shot and one of her unborn twins is dead.

Anderson Police says the pregnant mother, Alexis Wasson, 29 was shot in the back of the head last week.

Wasson’s unborn son was 21 weeks along and did not survive the trauma to his mother.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says the mother’s injuries are not survivable and medical professionals are working to save the other unborn child.

The accused man, Skye’lar White is currently in jail on attempted murder charges and will likely face additional charges for the death of the child.

Police say it hasn’t been confirmed if White is the father of the twins.

