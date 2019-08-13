Indiana Mother Caught Doing Meth With Teen Son

An Indiana mother was arrested for doing meth with her 16-year-old son.

According to reports, Leona Peavler, 42, admitted to snorting methamphetamine with her son.

During a DHS visit to their Anderson, Indiana home, authorities say the two tested positive for meth.

The son told police that he had sold some of his belongings to pay for the drugs.

Police say the two appear to have done meth together on multiple occasions.

The 16-year-old has been removed from the home and put into the custody of his father.

Peavler faces felony charges of neglect.

