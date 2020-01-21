Indiana Mother Behind Bars After Baby Died From Meth Intoxication

A Marshall County mother is now behind bars after a forensic pathologist revealed that her 2-month-old daughter died after ingesting meth.

According to police, 36-year-old Ashlee Rans of Plymouth, Indiana, initially told officers that she rolled over onto her child while asleep.

However, an autopsy of the child proved that there was more to the story.

“The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist, and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and the manner of death was homicide,” Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier said.

Initially, Rans told police that she had only used marijuana.

She later admitted that she had been breastfeeding and that she had used meth two days before the child’s death.

Rans is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. If convicted, she faces between 20 to 40 years in prison.

