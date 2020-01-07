Indiana Men Sentenced in 2018 Kidnapping/Torture Case

Two Indiana men were sentenced Monday to 40 years behind bars for the kidnapping and torture of a woman in 2018.

Quantavious Jones and Irving Madden were convicted last month of the kidnapping and torture of a woman inside an Indianapolis home.

Police responded to a hospital in late October 2018 where a woman was being treated for third-degree burns, multiple facial injuries, and a lacerated liver.

The woman told police that Jones took her to an Indianapolis home where she was dragged into the basement, handcuffed to a pole and tortured by Jones and Madden.

“The torture inflicted on this young woman is unimaginably cruel,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “The survivor showed great strength by testifying at trial. That ultimately led to these men being held accountable for this heinous crime.”

Comments

comments