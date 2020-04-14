Indiana Man Waiting for Stimulus Check Finds Millions in His Account

An Indiana man waiting to receive his stimulus check got a major surprise when he discovered millions of dollars was disposited into his account.

Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, says he was expecting to receive $1,700. Upon checking his bank account, he was surprised to learn he received a whopping $8.2 million.

“I went to the ATM at the Family Express and once I withdrew $200 out of my account I looked at the available balance still left in my account,” he told Fox 59.

Though, when Calvin spoke with his bank on Monday, they confirmed it was an error. The bank then suggested the ATM machine he used printed out the wrong balance on his receipt.

While Calvin didn’t receive millions of dollars, he did receive his $1,700 stimulus check.

“It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

