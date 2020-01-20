Indiana Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash

One person is dead after being struck by a charter bus in Wabash County.

On Sunday around 7:00 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash on State Road 15 near Wabash County Road 1050 South.

The preliminary crash investigation conducted by Trooper Jeremy Perez, assisted by Trooper Matt Moon, revealed that Cindy Bowsher, 49, was driving a 2005 MCIN charter bus for Buckeye Charter Service Inc., traveling southbound on SR 15 near CR 1050 S.

James D. Gulley, a 41-year-old La Fontaine, Indiana man, was walking on SR 15 when he was struck by the bus.

Gulley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bowsher, nor any passengers on the bus were injured. A second charter bus was called to the scene to offload the passengers.

It is yet to be determined if Gulley was in the road or walking on the shoulder.

The crash is still under investigation.

