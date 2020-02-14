Indiana Man Crashes in School’s Student Pickup Lane, Arrested for DUI

Police in Columbus, Indiana, arrested a man on a DUI charge after crashing his car in the school student pickup lane at Richards Elementary School on Thursday.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said that 37-year-old Patrick A. Swan of Columbus, Indiana, crashed into another vehicle and later provided a breath test sample that revealed he was over four and a half times the legal limit.

According to police, officers were sent to Richards Elementary School after an accident involving two vehicles took place in the student pickup lane on Thursday around 2:50 p.m.

CPD officers notice that one of the drivers, Swan, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and displayed other signs of impairment.

After failing to pass field sobriety tests that were administered by officers, Swan was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Swan was taken to the CPD where he provided a breath sample of .361 B.A.C.

Police said Swan was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical clearance and later booked in the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary DUI charge.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Comments

comments