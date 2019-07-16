Indiana Man Charged With Endangering Welfare of 12 Minors

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that an arrest was made in an ongoing labor trafficking investigation.

Shawn Floyd, 54, of Indianapolis, was charged by Beshear’s office with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of controlled substance prescription not in the original container.

Floyd allegedly brought Indiana children to Kentucky to sell candy for him for profit and forced the 12 minors to sleep in one hotel room with three adults.

The minors were forced to purchase their own meals and water. The youngest minor was 11. Kentucky labor law requires a person to be at least 14 years old to be employed.

On July 12, 2019, the Bowling Green Police Department made a traffic stop on Floyd.

Floyd was detained and 12 minors were taken into protective custody.

“I want to commend the work of the Bowling Green Police Department and our human trafficking investigator,” Beshear said. “Their actions prevented any further possible exploitation or suffering for these children. When it comes to preventing such crimes, it requires cooperation across agencies and promoting awareness of such actions in every community.”

