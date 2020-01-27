Indiana Man Arrested for Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

An Oakland City, Indiana, man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

A criminal investigation was initiated on Jan. 14 by Indiana State Police after they received information of an Oakland City man having a sexual relationship with a female under the age of 16.

During the investigation, ISP Detective Tobias Odom revealed that 22-year-old Brett Williams of Oakland City, Indiana, had a sexual relationship with the female and was aware that she was under the age of 16.

A warrant for Williams’ arrest was issued by the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office after reviewing the investigation. On Saturday, Jan. 25, Williams was arrested at his residence without incident. He was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Williams faces the charge of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, a Class 4 Felony.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

