Indiana Man Arrested for DUI After Failing to Pay for Fountain Drink

A Petersburg, Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after causing a disturbance inside of a gas station before leaving without paying for a fountain drink.

Pike County Dispatch received a 911 call around 9 p.m. from the Quick Pick gas station in Winslow regarding a man that was causing a disturbance inside the store and then leaving without paying for a fountain drink.

Shortly after the 911 call was made, Petersburg Police and Indiana State Police arrived to find the male still in the parking lot near the gas pumps, displaying signs of impairment. He was identified as Kolby Jenkins, 32, of Petersburg.

Officer review of the store’s surveillance video determined that Jenkins left the store without paying for the drink. The video also showed Jenkins driving his vehicle into the parking lot and stopping near the gas pumps.

Field sobriety tests revealed that Jenkins was impaired, but he refused to submit to a chemical test. Further investigation revealed that Jenkins is a Habitual Traffic Violator (HTV) which prohibits him from driving.

Jenkins was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Kolby Jenkins, 32, Petersburg, Indiana, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Class 6 Felony Habitual Traffic Violator, Class 6 Felony Theft, Class A Misdemeanor

The arresting officer was ISP Trooper Brayden Angermeier, who was assisted by Trooper Hunter Manning, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Troutman and Petersburg Police Officer Kyle Mills.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

