Indiana Man Arrested on Charges of Child Exploitation and Possession of Child Pornography

An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police (ISP) led to the arrest of a Columbus, Indiana man on charges of Child Exploitation and Possession of Child Pornography.

The initial investigation by ISP began in January 2020, after ISP received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Following the initial investigation, a warranted search of the residence of 24-year-old James G. Crouch, of Columbus, Indiana was conducted.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Crouch was arrested on charges of Child Exploitation and Possession of Child Pornography.

Crouch was incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail where he awaits his first appearance in the Bartholomew County Circuit Court.

Anyone with information on ongoing crimes associated with missing or exploited children is urged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Tipline at 1-800-843-5678.

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

