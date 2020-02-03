Indiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Dog in Clothes Dryer

An Indiana man is in custody after police responded to what they described as “a gruesome crime.”

Jeremy Lindsey, an 18-year-old South Bend, Indiana man, is accused of tossing a puppy into a clothes dryer and turning it on, resulting in the death of the animal.

South Bend police say Lindsey was arrested just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Collyn Perry, a neighbor of Lindsey for the last several years, said that he didn’t know Lindsey very well. “I’ve talked to him a couple of times whenever he’s like, ‘hi’, but that’s about it,” Perry explained.

Perry said that Lindsey seemed “okay,” and that he never would have expected Lindsey to be capable of what police have accused him of. Perry has a dog himself and explained how it made him feel after hearing about what had happened.

“It makes me kind of angry. And kind of sad. It’s just crazy,” Perry said.

According to court documents, Lindsey’s own father called the police on him. The father’s wife told officers that the dryer was full of blood and hair. Those officers confirmed finding stains that looked like blood.

Lindsey admitted to killing the puppy, saying he did it “because the dog was being mean to the family cat.”

If convicted, Lindsey could spend up to six years behind bars.

