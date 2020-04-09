Indiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Neighbor, Bystander

A Cynthiana, Indiana man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly attacking two individuals with a firearm and an axe.

Early Thursday Morning around 1:30 a.m., Posey County Dispatch received a call reporting shots fired in Cynthiana, Indiana.

Another call was received by dispatch a short time after that, stating that a victim had been shot twice in the leg. The caller also stated that the alleged shooter had “swung an axe.”

Once Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene, they found two injured victims: 39-year-old Austin Folsom of Francisco, Indiana, who had sustained the gunshot wounds, and 69-year-old Ricky Dixon of Cynthiana, Indiana, who had suffered from a minor, defensive wound from the axe that the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Cynthiana resident Corey Hooker, had struck him with.

Hooker was located and detained during the initial phase of the call.

During their investigation, Deputies discovered Hooker and his neighbor, Dixon, had been in an ongoing dispute over a tree limb on Dixon’s property.

That dispute became violent on Thursday morning when Hooker allegedly shot Folsom, who is Dixon’s daughter’s boyfriend, in the leg.

During the dispute, Hooker allegedly swung an axe at Dixon’s head. Dixon received a laceration to his hand after raising it to deflect the axe blow.

Folsom was transported to Deaconess ER, while Dixon refused medical treatment on scene.

At this time Hooker has been arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail for the crime, Aggravated Battery which is a level 3 felony.

A level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison.

As the investigation continues more charges may follow.

