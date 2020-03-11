Indiana Man Allegedly Altered Crime Scene After Accidentally Shooting Son

An Indiana man was arrested after police say surveillance video showed him “alter the scene” instead of helping his son after he accidentally shot the child.

Just before midnight on March 4, 40-year-old Avis Wingler Jr. and his 5-year-old son showed up at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana, at which point an investigation into the situation began.

Both Wingler and his son were suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs. Wingler was treated and released, and his son was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say the shooting occurred at Wingler’s Brownston, Indiana home.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Wingler was handling a loaded handgun in his living room with his son nearby.

Detectives say it was at that point that Wingler accidentally fired the gun, sending a bullet through his own leg, and into his son’s leg.

After the shooting, police say surveillance footage from the home showed Wingler altering the scene instead of helping his son.

Wingler then reportedly called a relative, and the relative took him and his son to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Wingler was arrested for one felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.

Police transported him to the Jackson County Jail.

