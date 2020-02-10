Indiana Man Accused of Shooting at Police Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A Johnson County man is facing an attempted murder charge after Bargersville police say he fired shots at one of their officers.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex just north of Bargersville, Indiana.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the apartment complex, which they say began between two people fighting over a handgun.

When police arrived at the apartment, the suspect fired shots at an officer before fleeing on foot. The suspect was identified as Andrew McQuinn.

Shortly after he fled, the suspect was caught by police who then arrested him. The firearm used in the incident was also retrieved by authorities.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says McQuinn is facing an attempted murder charge and is being held in jail on a $40,000 bond, Fox 59 reported.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

