Indiana Listed as One the Least Energy Efficient States

Indiana is one of the country’s least energy-efficient states, a recent study said. Tuesday, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a study on 2019’s most & least energy-efficient states.

WalletHub ranked Indiana 32nd, with a postal score of 52.34. The data set ranges from ‘Home Energy Efficiency’ and ‘Auto Energy Efficiency’.

Indiana placed 33rd in ‘Home Energy Efficiency’ and 25th in ‘Auto Energy Efficiency’.

Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from the analysis.

Comments

comments