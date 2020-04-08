Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch on the #INthistogether Campaign

There are now more than 5,500 cases of coronavirus in the Hoosier State, with multiple efforts from state and local officials to flatten the curve.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch joined 44News via FaceTime to talk about the new campaign in Indiana aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, called #INthistogether.

Talk About the New Campaign in Indiana, Titled “#INthistogether”

“INthistogether is a campaign to spread the word about coronavirus and how we can protect ourselves, so that we don’t spread the virus,” Lt. Gov. Crouch began.

“Through social distancing and staying at home, we can flatten the curve and win the fight against coronavirus,” Lt. Gov. Crouch continued.

“There are a number of notable Hoosiers that are involved in this campaign,” Crouch continued. “From the Colts, to the Pacers, to the Fever, and locally Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Southwest Indiana Chamber, and Old National Bank are all participating to spread the word so we can defeat coronavirus.”

Why Is It So Important That Everyone Practices Social Distancing Guidelines?

“Well we know the next few weeks are absolutely critical,” Lt. Gov. Crouch began. “It is when it is supposed to peak here in Indiana.”

“So we need to tell Hoosiers, please stay home. If you have to get out to go do some essential shopping, just send one member from the household – don’t take the entire family,” Crouch advised.

“Be sure that you social distance because this coronavirus is spread by droplets, so we want to be sure that we have four to six feet from each other,” Lt. Gov Crouch went on to say.

“Wash your hands a lot, cough into your arm,” Crouch recommended. “Do those things to protect yourself, but also to protect your loved ones. Because this coronavirus isn’t just about each of us individually – it’s about all of us collectively as Hoosiers.”

What Are Some Things You’re Doing to Try to Keep Busy and Keep Your Mind in a Healthy Place?

“It’s important – and you bring up a wonderful point,” Lt. Gov. Crouch began. “We need to protect ourselves and take care of our physical well being but we also need to take care of our mental and emotional well being

“I’m doing yoga at home, I do weight training at home, I work in the yard as much as I can,” Lt. Gov. Crouch explained. “I actually am playing solitaire which is a game I used to love when I was younger.”

“I try to walk with my little dog Luna, who is such a comfort to me,” said the lieutenant governor. “You know, our dogs, our cats, our pets – they know when we are in stress, they know when we need comfort. So it’s important that we draw comfort from them.”

For more information on the #INthistogether campaign, you can click on this link.

Comments

comments