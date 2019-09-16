Indiana Librarian Shares Photo of Taco Pressed Inside Book

“Don’t have a bookmark? Try using a taco.” That’s what an Indiana librarian tweeted when she posted a photo of a softshell taco inside of a book.

The original poster, Amanda Mae, believes the taco was holding the place for the reader which left stains on two pages of the book.

Don’t have a bookmark? Try using a taco. (Actual photo of an actual book found in the book drop at my library in Indiana a few years back) pic.twitter.com/yU9jrKoFkF — Amanda Mae 🧷 (@miss_amandamae) September 14, 2019

According to her followers and others, they were able to track the book and it was Nonsense Songs and Stories illustrated by Edward Lear.

