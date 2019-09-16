Indiana

Indiana Librarian Shares Photo of Taco Pressed Inside Book

“Don’t have a bookmark? Try using a taco.” That’s what an Indiana librarian tweeted when she posted a photo of a softshell taco inside of a book.

The original poster, Amanda Mae, believes the taco was holding the place for the reader which left stains on two pages of the book.

According to her followers and others, they were able to track the book and it was Nonsense Songs and Stories illustrated by Edward Lear.

