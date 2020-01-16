Indiana Lawyer Requests EVSC Public Records

An Indiana lawyer has requested an opportunity to obtain and inspect copies of public records held by the EVSC.

On January 15, 2020, Charles Berger of Berger & Berger LLP sent a public request to EVSC Superintendent David Smith on the subject of “transparency issues facing the citizens of Vanderburgh County by the operational methods of the EVSC,” according to Berger in a news release.

After Berger raised concerns regarding the EVSC’s transparency in November 2019, he says that these actions are a part of his ongoing efforts to create transparency in the operation of the EVSC.

The public record request highlighted 12 different records that Berger would review.

The budget reconciliation documents which reflect the actual amount of funds spent at each school operated by the EVSC for the budget years of 2016-2017, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019. The title and description of each position within the EVSC with the amount of compensation that was budgeted and/or received for each position that was $90,000 or above per school calendar year for 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 and for each position the date it was created, the job description for the position, the name of each person who held the job in the years requested and describe the procedures followed by the EVSC to fill each position. All notes, memorandum, emails, faxed messages and research relied upon by Superintendent Smith for his response to the School Board and its meeting on January 13, 2020, involving the EVSC’s Trustees request to consider a referendum on raising funds to address teacher pay issues. A copy of the policy that is used by the EVSC to operate its radio station and the language that permits it to turn off the School Board Meeting during public comment. A copy of all licenses held by the EVSC to operate its radio station and all permits and all applications filed for the creation of the station and its operation. A listing identifying each financial account with a title associated with the numbers reflected on all financial reports. A copy of the estimate for the costs to hold a referendum and all the backup information data supporting the estimate given at the January 13, 2020, EVSC Board of School Trustees Meeting. A copy of all internal memorandum, emails, faxes, reports, correspondence distributed or created by the Executive Offices of the EVSC upon learning of the results of the Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings. A copy of any and all material received by the EVSC Offices from any governmental agency regarding the results of the Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings. The total amount of funds used to remediate the EVSC schools that have failed to reach the minimum passing ratings either federally or for the State of Indiana in the school years of 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017,2018 and 2018-2019. All financial records on the operation of the Wee Care Program for all years since its inception including but not limited to all income and sources of income, all expenses including all payments to anyone employed in the operation of the program. A copy of the contract for the current Superintendent of the EVSC.

Berger says he hopes to follow up on these requests and other pending issues including nepotism, compensation, tax referendum and other matters at the next meeting of the EVSC Board of Trustees on January 27, 2020.

