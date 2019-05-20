Indiana Lawmakers Set to Tackle Issue of Drivers Ignoring Stop Arms on School Buses

Following that fatal bus crash last year in Rochester, IN, lawmakers are hoping to pass new legislation to address the problem.

Indiana State Police say it’s an ongoing issue and they hear a number of complaints from concerned bus drivers, pedestrians and parents who say drivers don’t always stop for school buses when students are loading and unloading.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle say bus drivers documented every stop arm violation on April 23 of this year and they added up to more than 2500 violations.

What’s even more shocking that number is down from last year of more than 3,000 drivers who broke that law.

Right now, many school districts are considering whether to put cameras on school buses to track those violators. Lawmakers are also suggesting stiffer penalties.

