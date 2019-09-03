Indiana Launches First Part of New Online Tax System

Indiana’s new online tax portal is officially live.

The Indiana Department of Revenue launched the first of four rollouts on Tuesday. The biggest feature is the new online e-service portal.

The Indiana Taxpayer Information Management Engine or INTIME will enable Hoosiers to manage their taxes in one location.

This is part of the state’s Project NextDOR which is a multi-year plan to modernize the department and its technology. The next three rollouts will happen in the coming years.

Tuesday’s launch will include changes for the following types of taxes:

Aircraft Dealer

Aircraft Excise

C Corporation

Financial Institution

Non-Profit

Partnership

S Corporation

Utility Receipts

“Indiana has been long overdue for an upgrade to our tax processing system to better serve Hoosiers and keep up with advancing technology,” said Indiana Commissioner Adam Krupp.

The current tax system has been in place for 25 years.

DOR has dedicated Customer Service Representatives available to help with INTIME questions at 317-232-0129.

Taxpayers can also find a guide to the new program at ProjectNextDOR.dor.in.gov.

