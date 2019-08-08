More Indiana, Kentucky Students Head Back to Class

Students in South and East Gibson, North Posey, Mount Vernon, and Warrick Counties started a new school year, while kids in Union County, Kentucky also headed back to the classroom.

The summer season continues to wind down as schools–including Mount Vernon Junior High–get their semesters started.

With lines stretching out to the street, parents said goodbye to their kids. One of those parents dropping off was Amber Howard, a mom of a seventh grader and a fifth grader. But getting everyone in on time was a process.

“We’re making sure they have all their stuff the night before with my kids in particular. And then getting them up on time and making sure they know where they’ve got everything, and going back through and double checking and double checking and double checking,” she explained.

She and other parents sent their young ones off for 180 days of learning, which includes some new life lessons for older students

“We have a new leadership academy that we’re doing for some of our top tier students,” highlighted Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson, “We’re bringing in several business leaders here in the area as well as politicians. We’re going to have them talk to the kids about what it means to be a good leader.”

During a full gathering of students and staff, sixth, seventh, and eight graders met their friends and their new teachers for the year.

They had fresh clothes, bags, and some high tech tools for the start of the year, kicking off the 2019-2020 school semesters on the best foot.

“Gaining their trust, telling them I care for them. If you think about it, I’m going to be with these kids 75 minutes every day,” laughed eight grade math teacher Dustin Boyer.

These teachers are ready, integrating classic and new approaches this year meant to present this generation with engaging lessons beyond the blackboard. But the school administration is ensuring all the teachers are up-to-date, even in the off season.

“We have some of the best teachers in Southern Indiana, and they do some creative, unbelievable things in the classroom. When we lose one to retirement or advancement, it’s very difficult to replace. It’s a long process interviewing new prospective candidates. We try to work very hard, and it takes year-round,” explained Principal Marc Hostetter.

But perhaps the thing these kids are most looking forward to today? Heading home in the afternoon with a special treat.

“No homework,” their principal announced during the morning assembly.

Though classes are just now underway, students and parents won’t have to wait long for the next break, with many off for labor day next month

