Indiana Joins Coalition to Address Online Alcohol Sales

Indiana joins a nationwide coalition looking into illegal online alcohol sales.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined 45 other state and territory attorneys generals in calling on online websites Facebook, Craigslist, and eBay to take proactive measures against alcohol sales on their platforms that violate state laws.

According to Hill and other AGs, in a letter, asks the websites to review the current content posted to the companies websites and remove illegal postings for the sales and/or transfer of alcohol products plus, develop and deploy programming to block and prevent your platform users from violating state law by posting content for the sale and distribution of alcohol products on their websites.

The various AGs said that the 21st Amendment invests the right to regulate the sale of alcohol to each state and points out concerns that unlicensed, unregulated, and untaxed alcohol sales take place on the digital platforms.

“When making purchases like these online, you never fully know what you’re getting. It could be extremely dangerous and detrimental to consume alcohol that might not be tested and regulated by the appropriate agencies.” said Attorney General Hill.

