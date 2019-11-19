Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma to Step Down Following Current Legislative Session

The Speaker of the House in the Indiana General Assembly will be stepping down.

Brian Bosma, who has served multiple times as Speaker since 2004, will leave the statehouse following the 2020 legislative session and not seek re-election.

Bosma has been part of the state legislature since 1986. He said that a replacement will be chosen in the next couple of weeks.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has made a statement on Bosma’s decision:

So many know Brian Bosma for his contributions of unparalleled consequence at a time when our state needed strength in the Speaker’s Chair. Others know him for his incredible capacity to give to causes serving those most in need. Since the turn of this century, I’ve come to know Brian as a trusted friend, and for that reason alone, he’ll remain on my speed dial. Speaker Bosma’s the type of state leader you don’t replace, you only follow. I’m wishing Brian and Cheryl an equally personally fulfilling next chapter in life, once this one comes to a close.

