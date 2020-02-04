Indiana House Bill Would Make It Harder to Close Coal Plants

Indiana lawmakers are working to extend the life of coal-powered electricity.

A proposed House Bill would raise the bar for utilities looking to shut down coal plants.

Authored by Representative Edmond Soliday, Indiana House Bill 1414 would “prohibit a public utility from terminating a power agreement with a legacy generation resource in which the public utility has an ownership interest unless the public utility provides the utility regulatory commission (IURC) with at least three years advance notice of the termination.”

It would also require the IURC to approve plant closures.

Indiana HB 1414 doesn’t specifically say it’s designed to apply only to coal plants, but it sets out measures that would mean that coal plants are the only ones covered under the proposed law.

The bill passed the house 52 to 41 at its third reading on Monday.

You can view the latest version of Indiana House Bill 1414 here.

