Indiana House Bill Would Classify 911 Dispatchers as First Responders

An Indiana Bill to reclassify 911 dispatchers as first responders passed the house and senate and now heads to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

Dispatchers are currently classified as “office and administrative support”. This bill would bring more respect to these unsung heroes.

Authored by Representative David Abbott, a brief summary of Indiana House Bill 1198 states:

“Public safety matters. Designates an Indiana first responder to include the following employees and volunteers of state and local public safety agencies: (1) Law enforcement officers. (2) Firefighters, including volunteer firefighters. (3) Corrections officers. (4) Public safety telecommunicators. (5) Providers of emergency medical services. (6) Providers of emergency management services. (7) Any other individuals whose duties in serving a public safety agency include rapid emergency response. Provides that the designation of an individual as an Indiana first responder does not affect an individual’s terms of employment or volunteer service with the public safety agency.”

Additionally, the bill would increase pressure on the federal government to increase benefits in treating mental conditions like PTSD.

“They’ve never really thought that dispatchers would get PTSD. But you figure in the dispatch community, they don’t really have a lot of people to talk to. It’s just the first step in getting classified federally. To where they will maybe possibly be able to get some different benefits,” Rob McMullen of Knox County Dispatch stated.

If the bill passes, Indiana would be one of the first states to change a dispatcher’s designation.

You can view Indiana House Bill 1198 in full here.

