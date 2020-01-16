Indiana House Bill Aims to Prevent Pigeon Creek Flooding

Indiana lawmakers have filed a bill aimed at preventing Pigeon Creek from flooding.

Authored by Representative Holli Sullivan, Indiana House Bill 1245 would establish the Pigeon Creek commission as a public corporation.

If passed, officials could then work to pinpoint problematic issues that are causing the creek to flood. This would also allow them to implement certain changes including drainage, as well as public safety.

“The creek runs through three counties, is overseen in Gibson and Warrick County by the drainage board, but in Vanderburgh County, no such over-site exists,” Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave said.

You can view House Bill 1245 in full here.

