Indiana Hospital Representatives to Rally at the Statehouse in Protest of Pending Cuts

Representatives from hospitals across Indiana will hold a news conference to urge lawmakers to defeat a provision in Indiana House Bill 1004 that could slash hospital reimbursement and, potentially jeopardizing access to health care for Hoosiers.

According to the Indiana Hospital Association, if the bill passes, hospitals will be forced to consolidate or discontinue services and some hospitals will close.

The conference will be held on Monday, March 2 at the Statehouse on the third floor – South Atrium at 10:00 a.m.

Speakers at the conference will include Brian Tabor, President, Indiana Hospital Association, Rob McClin, President and CEO Good Samaritan, Vincennes; Denise Dillard, Chief of Advocacy, Methodist Hospitals, Gary; Michelle Fenoughty, M.D., MBA, FACOG, Chief Medical Officer, Hendricks Health, Danville.

Comments

comments