Indiana High School Teacher Arrested on Battery, Neglect of a Dependent Charges

A teacher at Southwestern High School in Hanover, Indiana, was arrested on Thursday by the Indiana State Police (ISP) on felony charges of Battery and Neglect of a Dependent following an investigation into an incident that occurred in December 2019.

The investigation by ISP Detective Joe Loyd began on December 17, 2019, when the ISP was notified of an incident that occurred between a teacher and a student at Southwestern High School.

It was determined through the investigation that 39-year-old Catherine L. Davis of Madison, Indiana, who is a special needs teacher at Southwestern High School, got in an altercation with a 14-year-old student on two separate occasions on December 16.

During the first incident, Davis head-butted the student during an altercation in the school cafeteria, according to ISP.

In the second incident later in the same day, Davis allegedly pulled the same student onto the floor of the cafeteria after food was spilled.

After the incidents were reported to Southwestern High School administrators, the ISP was contacted to begin an investigation. At the conclusion of that investigation, the case was submitted to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for Davis on two counts of Battery and two counts of Neglect of a Dependent, all felony charges.

Davis was arrested on Thursday without incident before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail where she was incarcerated.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Indiana Child Advocacy Center in Madison, Indiana, Southwestern School Corporation, Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Comments

comments