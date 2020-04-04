Indiana Health Department Announces 14 New COVID-19 Deaths

Less than a minute

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing new numbers for COVID-19.

As of Saturday morning, the Health Department has confirmed 3,953 positive cases across the state and 116 deaths.

As of Friday, there were 3,437 reported positive cases and 102 deaths.

Health officials say to date, 19,800 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 17,835 on Friday.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Knox counties have new reported cases.

Here are the numbers so far:

Vanderburgh-35

Warrick-12

Posey-5

Gibson-4

Dubois-4

Knox-4

Spencer-1

