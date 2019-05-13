Indiana Has One of the Worst Drug Problems in the Country

A recent study shows Indiana may one of the worst drug problems in the country. The personal-fiance website WalletHub released a report on the ‘States with the Biggest Drug Problem 2019’.

The study compares the states and the district in terms of 22 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws

According to the study, Indiana has the fifth worst drug problem in the country.

Drug Abuse & Prevention in Indiana (1=Biggest Problem; 25=Avg.)

28th – Share of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

19th – Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

10th – Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per Capita

14th – Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita

14th – Drug Arrests per Capita

28th – Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs

Click here for the full report.

