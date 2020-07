Starting July 1st, 2020 Hoosiers will no longer be able to hold a cell phone while driving.

Indiana is joining more than twenty other states in becoming hands-free at the wheel.

Indiana State Police encourages drivers to pair their phones with blue tooth or use a single ear-bud when talking on the phone.

The new law was enacted to curb distracted driving and will be enforced by all Indiana law enforcement agencies.

