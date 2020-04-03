Indiana Granted Federal Disaster Declaration

Indiana will receive funds to help communities recover from COVID-19.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Governor Eric Holcomb said President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for the Major Disaster Declaration.

The funding can be used to cover costs of emergency needs including crisis counseling, food programs, temporary shelters, protective equipment, safety resources, and personnel.

In addition, Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order extending the public health emergency by an additional 30 days– to May 5.

Gov. Holcomb also announced he will extend the Stay-at-Home Order and the restrictions on bars and restaurants an additional two weeks. The executive order will be signed Monday.

