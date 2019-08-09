Indiana Governor Signs School Safety Bill Into Legislation

Governor Eric Holcomb ceremonially signed school safety legislation Friday alongside a group of teachers, students and community members at Mt. Vernon High School.

HEA 1004, a Next Level Agenda bill, stemmed from recommendations in the Governor’s school safety report. It provides access to more funding for safety equipment, facilitates partnerships with local law enforcement and requires threat assessments in our schools among other things.

SEA 325 allows for schools to create support services to work with children and their parents to support their mental health and well-being.

While the other will provide grants to replace resource officers while law enforcement officers say this will really make a difference in Indiana schools.

Holcomb says, “It’s just another shining example of how the state of Indiana is working with local schools, local communities, to best define, insure, that parents know their kids, and teachers, and faculty, and staff, know they’re working in a safe place.”

This legislation also requires all Indiana schools to be up to code with the Department of Homeland Security Threat Assessment.

