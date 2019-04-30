Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Signs Education and Workforce Bill Into Law

House Bill 1002 signed into law Tuesday by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives more control to the Workforce Cabinet. Evansville Representative Holli Sullivan also authored the Bill.

The cabinet can now use the $50 million dollars in Federal Funding to improve the workforce in the Hoosier state. HB 1002 is said to seek to create a statewide grant for career coaching, and a program to keep college graduates in Indiana.

Teacher license requirements have also been minimized for some career, and technical education teachers.

