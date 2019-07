Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his bid for re-election. The governor made the formal announcement on Saturday in the iconic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown.

Supporters say they are confident he will win another term – because of hoosiers quote “know they have a friend in Governor Holcomb” and he delivers results.

Governor Holcomb heads into the 2020 election with $6 million in his campaign offers.

Comments

comments