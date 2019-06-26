Indiana Girl Contracts Flesh Eating Disease While on Vacation

An Indiana’s family vacation to Florida took a horrifying turn when one family member contracted a life-threatening infection.

Kylei, 12, discovered she contracted Necrotizing Fasciitis while in Florida. The infection is aggressive and life-threatening. According to Center of Disease Control and Prevention, it kills one out of every three people who get it.

The bacteria is contracted in water and enters through a wound. According to Kylei, she scuffed her toe while on a skateboard. The infection entered the scuff on her toe and nearly took her life.

After receiving antibiotics from doctors, Kylei is on the road to recovery.

The CDC says if you have any open wounds you should avoid spending time in hot tubs, swimming pools, and open water.

It’s important to keep wounds clean and covered, and if you experience symptoms of an infection, get immediate treatment.

For more information on the CDC and how to prevent infections, click here.

