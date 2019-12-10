Indiana Girl Awarded Gold Medal in International Dance Competition

A local girl is celebrating a big victory as she returns home from the 2019 International Dance Organization World Championships in Poland as a world champion.

Olivia Taylor of Newburgh, Indiana, was awarded the gold medal for her solo jazz performance, as well as bronze medals for her contemporary solo performance, contemporary duo performance, and contemporary ensemble performance. Taylor is a 14-year-old nationally recognized dancer who began dancing at the age of 2.

Including Taylor’s medals, team USA earned a total of 4 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals. This is Taylor’s third year participating as a part of team USA.

Taylor commented on the competition, saying, “Even though we all speak different languages and come from different countries we are basically the same. We all speak the language of dance and all of us feel so much pride representing our countries.”

