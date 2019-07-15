Indiana Gaming Commission Finalizes Sports Betting Draft Regulations

Hoosiers will likely be able to place their bets at casinos on professional and college sporting events sometime around the beginning of September, with mobile betting coming later.

The Indiana gaming commission released a draft of regulations, legalizing for sports wagering in the state. The commission is set to approve it later next month.

If those regulations are put in place, the experience of placing your bets at an Indiana casino will be similar to betting on a horse race or an off-track betting facility.

People can place their bets in person, a walk-up window, or even using a nearby kiosk.

According to the rules, people are entitled to refunds if a sporting event is cancelled for any reason.

