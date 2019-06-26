Indiana Foster Care System Targeted in Federal Lawsuit

Children that are still under the care of Indiana’s foster care system have filed a lawsuit alleging the state exposed them to abuse and further neglect.

With the help of adult representatives, the nine children filed their lawsuit Tuesday in Evansville federal court against State Governor Eric Holcomb, the Indiana Department of Child Services and its director Terry Stigdon.

According to the lawsuit, children in the Hoosier State are removed from their homes and placed into foster care at more than double the national average rate.

“While children are in DCS custody, Indiana fails to keep them safe, often placing them in inappropriate, unstable, or overly restrictive placements; fails to provide necessary support services and medical and mental health care, and fails to provide meaningful case management,” the complaint states.

The children claim the Indiana foster care system leaves some in “inappropriate and sometimes abusive institutional settings for long periods of time.” They also say the state has not conducted timely termination proceedings.

According to the children, they are sometimes forced to stay in emergency shelter care or even to sleep in DCS offices.

The lawsuit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief for alleged violations of the First, Ninth and 14th Amendments and the Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act.

It also includes a subclass of disabled children seeking relief under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Gov. Holcomb, DCS, and Stigdon have not responded to the lawsuit.

