Indiana Food Stamp Ban for Drug Felons Ends 2020

With the new year approaching comes change and new resolutions for many. A major change expected to take effect in Indiana will impact thousands of people.

Since 1996, Indiana has prohibited people convicted of a felony drug crime from applying for SNAP benefits.

However, starting January 1, 2020, the food stamp ban will be lifted for convicted drug felons.

This change will benefit those struggling to feed their families.

Indiana was one of four states to impose such a ban.

