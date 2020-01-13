Indiana Flu Deaths Rise to 22 So Far This Season

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of last week, 22 people have died from the flu so far this season. That’s 13 more than what was reported the previous week.

The report, for the week ended Friday, described the current geographic scope of the flu as “widespread” but showed deaths about the same level as death tolls at this point last year.

Typical flu-like symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, and coughing, as well as general upper respiratory unpleasantness.

Information regarding the weekly U.S. influenza surveillance report is available here.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

