Indiana Family Blames Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship for Daughter’s Death

An Indiana mother is speaking out for the first time since her 18-month-old daughter, Chloe fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico.

Young Chloe traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 7th with her family–Kimberly Wiegand and South Bend Police Officer Alan Wiegand — her siblings and four grandparents.

Kimberley Wiegand says there is “a million things” the cruise company could have done to prevent her daughter’s death and now the family is suing.

The toddler was with her grandfather in the water park on the ship, which is designed for the kids. According to court records, there’s a row of windows in the area and the grandfather placed his granddaughter on a wood railing by the windows, believing she would bang on the glass without incident. However, the window was open and Chloe fell to her death.

The Royal Caribbean Cruise released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened by this incident, and our hearts go out to the family.”

