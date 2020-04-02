Indiana Exceeds 3,000 Cases of Coronavirus; Death Toll at 78: April 2 Update

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Thursday, April 2, confirmed 3,039 positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

Overall, 78 Hoosiers who had the coronavirus have now passed away.

16,286 tests were reported to ISDH as of Thursday, up from the total of 14,375 tested as of Wednesday.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

