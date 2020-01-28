Indiana Equipment Violation Leads to Arrest, Drug Dealing Charges

Indiana State Police troopers arrested a Georgetown, Indiana man early Tuesday on multiple felony charges, after first observing a simple equipment violation.

Trooper Zachary Lavey and newly appointed Probationary Trooper Dakota Novak were patrolling State Road 135 in Harrison County around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when the officers spotted a white Hyundai Sonata displaying green headlights. Indiana law only allows for white or amber lights to be displayed on the front of a car.

When the officers attempted to catch up with the vehicle, they realized that the driver had greatly increased his speed and was traveling at approximately 100 mph.

The driver, later identified as 46-year-old Damon Michael Arnold of Georgetown, Indiana, eventually stopped in Corydon, Indiana, and pulled in to a local hotel parking lot.

As Troopers Lavey and Novak continued the stop and investigation, they discovered over 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia. Officers also found that Arnold was a Habitual Traffic Violator (HTV) with only an Indiana ID card. Arnold was also wanted on a Level 6 Felony warrant out of Floyd County for HTV.

Damon Arnold was arrested and charged with the following:

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 4 Felony

Habitual Traffic Violator – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor

Officers transported Arnold to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.

