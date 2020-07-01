Indiana Enters Stage 4.5 of Reopening on July 4th

The state of Indiana has put a temporary pause in some of the plans for their economic reopening this weekend.

During this afternoon’s presser, Governor Eric Holcomb has announced that has signed an Executive Order for the Hoosier State to enter into “Stage 4.5” on “Back On Track” plan for economic reopening in Indiana.

Governor Holcomb noted that there has been a uptick in the daily positivity rate in the state. In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased during the past week.

Governor Holcomb announced all Indiana counties, except for Elkhart County, will enter into Stage 4.5 on July 4th and remain in this stage until July 17th. This means that there is a temporary pause on increasing capacity in restaurant dining rooms, bars, and entertainment venues thoughtout the Hoosier State. Originally, full capacity was expected to take place, starting this weekend.

Gov. Holcomb did say that they are opening up more outdoor activities in Stage 4.5. Youth overnight camps may commence with social distancing restrictions. Fairs, festivals, and parades can take place outdoors with social distancing restrictions. Indoor activities can’t exceed 50% of occupancy.

State employees, contractors, and vendors must wear face coverings at all indoor public areas on state buildings, offices and facilities under the age of two. Public access to all state government buildings, offices and facilities throughout the state may be restricted to appointment only.

Currently, there is no statewide mandate to wear a mask in public, but Gov. Holcomb says he supports businesses and counties who can mandate masks.

The Governor also announced that the state will begin releasing COVID-19 nursing home data soon, as pressure mounts due to the high number of incidence of COVID taking place in the facilities.

Comments

comments