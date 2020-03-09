Indiana Elementary Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus; School Closes for 2 Weeks

An Avon, Indiana elementary school has announced a two-week closure after one of its students tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. This comes as the third positive case of the virus in the state of Indiana.

A message displayed on Hickory Elementary School’s website reads as follows:

On Sunday, March 8th at 10:25 p.m. Avon Community School Corporation was notified by the Hendricks County Health Department that a student from Hickory Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus. The law directs us to keep student medical information confidential. The Health Department received the positive test result late Sunday evening and shared it with us immediately. Because this information just became available, we believe it is prudent to exercise our option to have an e-Learning day on Monday, March 9th for the entire school district. Although it is not required, the State Health Commissioner and Hendricks County Health Department have recommended that Hickory Elementary School be closed for two weeks through Friday, March 20th. It is our intent to provide our Hickory students with ongoing learning opportunities, which may include e-learning and other experiences. Hickory students and staff will be able to return on Monday, April 6th, following Spring Break. We appreciate the guidance and collaboration provided by the Indiana Department of Health, the Hendricks County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Education. Questions should be directed to the Hendricks County Health Department at 317-745-9222.

The school corporation says they were notified late Sunday night by the Hendricks County Health Department that a student from Hickory Elementary tested positive for COVID-19, prompting their decision to close Hickory Elementary School for two weeks through Friday, March 20th.

On Monday, all Avon schools are on an e-learning schedule, allowing students to stay home and complete assignments online.

“Because this information just became available, we believe it is prudent to exercise our option to have an e-Learning day on Monday, March 9th for the entire school district,” Avon Community School Corporation said in their statement.

The school corporation asks that questions be directed to the Hendricks County Health Department at (317) 745-9222.

Following the announcement of Indiana’s third coronavirus case in the Hickory Elementary School student, a fourth case has since been identified.

You can read more about the fourth case of coronavirus in Indiana here.

Comments

comments