Indiana Drug Kingpin Found Guilty

A federal jury in U.S. District Court in Evansville has found Indiana drug kingpin, Richard Grundy III guilty on multiple charges.

Grundy was standing trial in Evansville for what police say was a drug trafficking scheme from Arizona to Indianapolis.

The trial, which included five co-defendants was moved to Evansville after a mistrial was called in Indianapolis following a list of jury names that was found in Grundy’s cell.

After nine hours of deliberation, the Evansville jury found Grundy guilty of charges of conspiracy, money laundering, possession and distribution of methamphetamine and continuing criminal enterprise.

During the trial, prosecutors accused Grundy of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana worth $3.5 million.

Tried alongside Grundy were Undrae Moseby, James Beasley, Ezell Neville and Derek Atwater who were the last handful of defendants to still face charges. They also were found guilty of all charges, most of them related to the possession and distribution of drugs.

