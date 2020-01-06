Indiana Dog Adopted After 2,461 Days in Shelter

A 12-year-old dog finally has a new home after she spent 2,461 days in the shelter.

The pit bull-boxer mix called Sandi spent more than six years at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana before she was finally adopted by Erin and Carrie Rhodes.

According to the Humane Society, Sandi had grown accustomed to shelter life during her six years and even outlasted some of the employees.

If you’d like to keep up with Sandi’s journey check out her own Instagram @Adventures_of_Sandi!

